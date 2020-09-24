1/1
Hazel Lee Moore
1938 - 2020
Hazel Lee Moore, 82, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born on April 2, 1938, in Rowan county, she was the daughter of the late Jason and Margaret Lipe. Hazel is preceded in death by her brother James Lipe and sister Sue Litaker. Hazel enjoyed spending time outside working in her flower garden. She had a love for roses as well as cooking and canning. Hazel was a longtime member at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. She spent her career working over 30 years in textiles. Loving family members include her husband Theodore Moore of 64 years, two son's Jeff Moore (Shari) of China Grove, Teddy Lynn Moore (Margie) of China Grove; four grandchildren Erin, Rebekah, Daniel, and Stacy. Service: Visitation will be from 12:00- 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate the life of Hazel will begin at 2:00 P.M in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Jim Beard. Burial to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Immanuel Presbyterian church, 365 Brown Rd, China Grove, NC 28023 Online condolences may be made at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
