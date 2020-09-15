1/1
Heather Burns
Heather Hanchett Burns, age 60 of China Grove passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice in Winston Salem. Heather was born on May 11, 1960 in Lowell, Massachusetts before moving to Francestown, New Hampshire. She graduated high school in Peterborough, New Hampshire and later attended Keene State College. She was particularly fond of animals and found her calling as the rescue coordinator of the Irish Wolf Hound Association of the Mid South. Heather also served as a volunteer for Wildlife Rescue in Virginia. Her service brought joy to many. She enjoyed being with her pets, as their companionship brought comfort to her. She loved quilting, knitting, rug hooking and loved to travel. Collecting antiques and listening to music were some of her favorite things. Mrs. Burns served as the administrative assistant of the Western Associaton of Southern Conference of the United Church of Christ until her retirement. Mrs Burns is survived by her husband Rev. Mark Burns and sister Kerry Daley and husband Michael and brothers Shane Hanchett and wife Jacki as well as Dana Hanchett. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
