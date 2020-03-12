Heather Sarah Biland, 26, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home in Salisbury, NC. She was born June 4, 1993 in Apple Valley, CA. Heather attended West Rowan High School and Colorado State University. She enjoyed crocheting, but her true love was gymnastics which she excelled at in her youth. Heather is survived by her parents, John and Victoria Biland of Salisbury; son, Isaiah Gregory; daughters, Aubrey Gregory and Harmony Gregory; sister, Felicia; brothers, Gabriel, Christopher Biland and husband Ernesto, Tim Biland and wife Leslie. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Biland family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 12, 2020