Helen Ann Bates Renegar, 78, of China Grove, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, NC. She was born December 11, 1941, to the late Claude and Elizabeth Duncan Henry. Helen retired from Celeanse Fiber Industries and was a member of Christiana Lutheran Church. She was a clogger for over 20 years for the Rompin' Stompin' Cloggers and was a fun-loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. Helen enjoyed having parties for her friends and family. She loved and cared for everyone that crossed her path. Helen is survived by her daughter, Deborah and husband William Holzendorf of Salisbury; son, William "Rocky" Bates Jr. and life-long friend Caren of Kannapolis; four granddaughters, Lynn Hartness and husband Mike of Salisbury, Erin Wolfe and husband Victor of Camden, DE, Lauren Bergeson and husband Braydon of St. George, UT, Kalei Bates and fiancé Chris McMickle of Kannapolis; three grandsons, Bobby Johnson Jr. and wife Belinda of China Grove, Wesley Johnson and wife Kari of Kannapolis, Kegan Bates of Kannapolis, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Donnell Shaver of Kannapolis, and Sammy Childers of Kannapolis. The service for Mrs. Helen Renegar was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Burial was held at Christiana Lutheran Church Cemetery following the service. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, is assisting the Renegar family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 9, 2020.