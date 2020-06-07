Helen Ann Renegar
Helen Ann Renegar, 78, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, June 8, 2020, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC. Burial will take place at Christiana Lutheran Church Cemetery. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Renegar family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
