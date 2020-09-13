1/1
Helen B. Leslie
1926 - 2020
Helen B. Leslie, 94, of Salisbury passed away on September 9, 2020 at the Elmcroft Assisted Living in Salisbury. MS Leslie was born July 24, 1926, in Guilford County. She was the daughter of the late William Gurney Bundy and the late Mattie Franklin Bundy. Helen attended Allen J. High School in Highpoint she worked as a sales clerk for Earl's Office Supply, was a member of the Pilot Club, Helen was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Homemakers Sunday School class. She enjoyed working with meals on wheels through her church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Von “Bill” Snyder and Robert Leslie four brothers, and four sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Lisa S. Poteat (Dan) of Salisbury and her grandson, Thomas Samuel Poteat. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Rowan County, 301 S. Main Street, suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144 Service: Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am September 14, 2020, at the Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144 with Pastor Chris Hinson officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Doug Shellhorn, Elmcroft Assisted Living and Trellis Hospice and Supportive care for their kindness and compassionate care. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Leslie family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rowan Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
September 12, 2020
Ms.Helen always had a good sense of humor I enjoyed caring for she will truly be missed...The 2 years that I have worked at Elmcroft has given me the opportunity to share memories with Ms.Helen she was like a grandmother to me Ms.Lisa you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Love,Tanika
Tanika Leonard
Friend
