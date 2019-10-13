Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Fortner. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral 7:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Helen M. Fortner, age 85, of Canton, NC passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Pisgah Manor Nursing Home. Mrs. Fortner was born on June 25, 1934 in Anson County to the late Willie Blair Morton and Mary Helen Threadgill Morton. In addition to her parents, her husband of over 25 years, Billy J. Fortner; her sisters, Alice Holder and Imogene Roach, as well as her granddaughter, Sabrina Starnes, preceded her in death. She received her nursing degree and worked for many years as a nurse at Britthaven Nursing Home in Kannapolis. Mrs. Fortner was of the Church of God faith. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and dancing. She was a giving person and particularly loved helping others. Mrs. Fortner's favorite time of year was Christmas. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Stacy Carter (Tammy) of Shallotte and her daughters, Rina Lewis and Tonya “Tinker” Stanley of Salisbury. Also surviving her are her brothers, James Isaac “Buddy” Morton and Willie Blair Morton Jr. and sisters, Patricia Dellinger and Eunice Burris. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Willie Carter, April Carter Reed (Joseph) and Angel Carter, along with 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Fortner will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with her Funeral to follow at 7:00pm in the Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at

