Helen Grubb Beck, age 91, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Helen was born September 6, 1927 in Davie County, the daughter of the late Lillian Taylor Grubb and Charlie Odell Grubb. She was a 1945 graduate of Coolemee High School and worked for Duke Power for 38 years in customer service until her retirement in 1985. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury, the Dorcas Faithful Workers Sunday School Class and a member of the Christian Service Committee. Preceding her in death was the love of her life, husband Kenneth W. Beck who died February 16, 2011 and whom she married October 14, 1951. Beloved great-nephew Erik Scott Jones who died February 12, 2019. Those left to cherish her memories are her brother Robert Grubb (Jo) of Mocksville their children Sandra Jones (David), Bobby Grubb (Sharon) and Ronnie Grubb (Rose); special great nieces and great nephews Brad Jones, Brent Jones, Jason Jones, Megan Jackson, Amanda Sheets, Stephanie Grubb, Kym Melton, Tyler Grubb and Jordan Grubb. Visitation: 10-11:00 AM Wednesday, May 22, in the Parlor of First Baptist Church of Salisbury. Service: 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 22, at First Baptist Church Chapel conducted by Rev. Brian Farmer with burial to follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Mocksville. The family wishes to acknowledge with sincere and deep appreciation the compassionate care Helen received during her seven years as a resident of Trinity Oaks. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Helen any act of kindness and generosity would be the greatest honor to her legacy of love. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Youth Fellowship Fund,223 N. Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Beck family. Online condolence may be made at

