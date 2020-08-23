Helen Irene Detgen, 91, of Salisbury, passed away on August 19, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 5, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, the fourth daughter of William Bachman and Elizabeth Wulff Bachman. Helen was predeceased by all of her sisters and Warren, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn, and a cousin in the Chicago area, as well as two sisters-in-law and Warren's extended family in southeastern Michigan. Helen was educated in Detroit Public Schools and worked as a secretary for most of her adult life. She started her career at Packard Motor Company and retired from South Lyon (Mich.) Community Schools. The family would like to thank Helen's aides/caregivers, her Novant Hospice nurse, Jessica, and other Hospice staff members, and Fr. Robert Black of St. Luke's Episcopal Church for sharing their expertise, love, and support. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 W. Council St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Detgen family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.