Helen Jeanette Walton
1942 - 2020
Helen Jeanette Walton, 77, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Davie County on December 25, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John Sain and the late Mary Beam Sain. Helen was a homemaker and a member of Providence Baptist Church in Spencer. She loved flowers, gardening, her grandkids and her family, and enjoyed shopping and going to the beach. A woman of strong faith and the heart of the Walton family, she was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 years, Herman Ray Walton of Salisbury; sons, Danny Ray Walton of Rockwell and Harlan Durand Walton (Kim) of Gold Hill; daughters, Renee Walton Cranford (Lee) of Florida and Belinda Walton Russell (Scott) of Salisbury; brothers, J.D. Sain (Kathy) of Salisbury and William Sain (Becky) of Salisbury; sisters, Peggy Messer (Charles) of South Carolina, Ruth Holshouser of Salisbury, and Mary Belle Talbert (Jerry) of Salisbury; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 12:00-1:00 pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, 620 Andrews St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 1:00 pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Walton family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
