Helen Joyce Jordan, 72, died November 3, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA. She was a true southerner at heart famous for her banana pudding, strong work ethic, love of family and a special place in her heart for animals, especially kitty cats. She was born March 9, 1948, in Moultrie, GA to the late John Ellis Hughes and Mamie Lou Hughes with her brother and four sisters. Survivors include her sister, Sarah Denson of Bronson, FL; three sons, Michael Hicks of Faith, NC, Robert Hicks of Stanwood, WA and Jeff Jordan of King, NC; Niece Joyce Persons of Salisbury, NC; Twelve grandchildren; Eleven great grandchildren; numerous other family and friends throughout North Carolina, Florida and Washington state. She is preceded in death by husband Jerry G Jordan; brother Harold Wayne Hughes; sisters Fay Hughes, Merle Sparks, and Ann Mendheim; son Craig Jordan, daughter-in-law Dana Jordan. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Guilford Memorial Park 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407. With heavy hearts we celebrate her life. Her joy of family, friends, and love of God. Her dedication to protecting her family with everything she had. Her love springs eternal here on earth with us who are left behind but we know she is rejoicing in the loving grace of God. Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.



