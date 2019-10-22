Helen Frances Monroe Lineberger, 77, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born July 31, 1942 in Miami, FL to the late Charles Monroe and Kathleen Kenerly Monroe. A graduate of Boyden High School, she attended Appalachian State University for 2 years before transferring to Mercer University in Georgia to complete her degree. Helen worked in IT for IBM and also Bank of America for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed volunteering with the Genealogical Society of Rowan County. Helen is survived by her son, Charlie Lineberger of Salisbury, NC; sister, Betsy Mowery (Lloyd) of Salisbury; nieces, Kathleen and Skye Mowery; and special granddaughter, Alexis Bennett of Concord, NC. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Genealogical Society of Rowan County, P.O. Box 4305, Salisbury, NC 28145. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Lineberger family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 22, 2019