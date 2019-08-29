Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Reynolds Wagoner. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Helen Reynolds Wagoner, age 82, of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born April 8, 1937 in Yadkin County to the late William Samuel Reynolds and Myrtle Gertrude Vestal Reynolds. Her husband of 47 years, Harvey Gayle Wagoner and her son in-law, Frank Don Price, also preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Salisbury where she held many roles over the years. She was passionate about her church, was active in Sunday school, and was a member of the Friendship Group and women's circle. She served as a nurse with the Health Cabinet which serviced the shut-ins, including serving them communion. Helen spent her career as nurse. She made an impact and left a mark with all patients who were blessed to have her care for them. She was a nurse for a general practice physician and later served as the industrial plant nurse for American & Efird in Salisbury until her retirement. She had a true servant's heart, caring for others and giving was just second nature for her. She loved to sew and crochet in her spare time and has passed this gift onto her daughter and granddaughters to carry on in her absence. Helen truly adored her family. She was an excellent cook and “spaghetti Saturday nights” were a family favorite. Anyone was welcome and the fellowship was amazing. She really loved spending time traveling with all her family anywhere, especially spending time at Oak Island with her son and daughter in-law. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The love she shared with her family will always hold a special place for them to have and remember. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Randy Gayle Wagoner (Bobbie Jo) and daughters, Rebecca (Becky) Wagoner Sifford (Mike), Suzanne Wagoner Price and Cynthia (Cindy) Wagoner Hinson (Frankie). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Wendy Hunsucker (Kelly), Ken Sifford (Angie), Amber Armour (Damon), Elizabeth Baker, Hilary Larson (Mike), Samantha Okowita (Alex), Miranda Hoffner (Daniel) and Don Harvey Price and step- grandchildren, Melissa Lewis (Orian) and Chris McCreery, along with ten great-grandchildren. Also left with her memory are several nieces and nephews and her “closer than a sister” friend, Sybil Hinson Athey (one of the wild women). Visitation & Service: Visitation for Helen will be on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral service will be on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Salisbury, officiated by Pastor William Ketchie. Burial will follow in Brookhill Cemetery in Rockwell. Memorials: Memorials in honor of Helen may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church – Capital Building Fund, 205 St. Paul Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. The family would like to thank Carolina Caring Hospice, especially Helen's nurses Wendy and Jenny for the exceptional care she received during her illness. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Wagoner. Online condolences may be left for the family at

