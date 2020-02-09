Mrs. Helen Jane Bostian Shue, age 88, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing Home. She was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Jennie Deal Atwell Bostian and Edward Bostian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Richard Shue; her five brothers; and two sisters. She leaves behind her sister, Pauline Bostian Williams. Arrangements: A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Sprinkle, officiating. Special thanks goes to her loving caregiver Brandi Atwell for her support given to her during her declining health. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 9, 2020