Helen Hunter Walser, 78, of Rockwell passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her residence. Born in Monroe, NC on October 23, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Gordon Hunter and Julius “Jake” Hunter. Helen graduated from Benton Heights High School in Monroe. She worked as a patient transporter at Rowan Regional Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. Walser; sisters, Hazel Walsh and Lee Hunter McCorkle. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tammy Lynn Walser of Rockwell; brother, Paul Hunter (Edith) of Appomattox, VA; caregiver, Leona Chambers of Salisbury. Service: 11:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. Dr. Steve Holshouser officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Walser family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 28, 2019