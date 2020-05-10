Henrietta McDaniel Tallardy, 91, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born October 4, 1928 in Cabarrus County to the late John and Minnie Wilson McDaniel. Henrietta graduated from Landis High School and received her nursing degree from Lowrance Hospital in Mooresville in 1952. She was a Registered Nurse for 52 years. Henrietta was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and a member of the Friendship Club. In addition to her parents, Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Tallardy; sisters, Pat “Mildred”, Rose, Emma Lee and Barbara; and brothers, Ralph and Buck. Henrietta is survived by sons, Jake Kramer and wife Melba of China Grove, and Randal Kramer; grandchildren, Tracy Burr and husband Andrew, and Sean Kramer and wife Samantha; great grandchildren, Wyatt Kramer, Maddie Woodward, Anna Kramer, Miya Woodward, and Brayden Burr. Service: A private service will be held At St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev/ William “Bill “ Ketchie officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Helping Hands c/o St. Paul's Lutheran Church 205 St Paul Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. The family would like to thank the nurses at Bayada Nursing and the Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Tallardy family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 10, 2020.