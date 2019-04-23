Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Clement. View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Visitation 11:00 AM Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church Funeral 12:00 PM Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Henry Clement, 94, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Mocksville Senior Living Center. Born May 30, 1924 in Mt. Ulla to the late Samuel Taylor ClementJr. and Mariah Cowan Clement, he was one of 12 children and started school when he was seven years of age. Henry attended three high schools, J.C. Price High School, Salisbury; R.A. Clement, Cleveland; and Unity High, Statesville from which he graduated in 1944. After high school, he studied Elementary Education at Livingstone College, Salisbury, for a summer. In 1946, he attended Johnson C. Smith University for a summer session in Christian Education. Later, he did mission work in Enfield, and he also did some substitute teaching. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, Cleveland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Presiding Elder Sallie Issac Clement; sister, Lois Work; and nephews, Sallie Isaac Clement Jr. and Kyle Wesley Clement. He leaves precious memories to a niece, Sharon (George)Roberts of Bessemer City; nephews, Perry (Sharita) Clement of Kings Mountaim, Corenn (Ania) Work and Marvin (Lucinda) Work, both of Mooresville; church family; other relatives; and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Reverend Timothy Porter, officiating and Presiding Elder Reverend Dr. Calvin Miller, Eulogist. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to

