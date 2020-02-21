Henry Jackson, Jr., 87, of Gold Hill, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Henry Jackson, Sr. and Myrtle Lee Sanford. Mr. Jackson was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a long distance truck driver during his career before becoming self employed before retirement. He was a shade tree mechanic that loved to work on cars; if he did not have a car to repair, he would find one. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Faile; and brothers, Norman Snipes and Charles Snipes. Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Laura M. Jackson, whom he married Aug. 21, 1960; daughter, Darla Jackson Palmer of Gold Hill; sons, Daren Jackson (Lisa) of Concord, Ronald Lee Jackson of Gold Hill and Stoney Dean Jackson (Daniela) of Gold Hill; sister, Dorothy Fields of Neeses, S.C.; brother, Henry “Hank” Eugene Jackson of Maryland; grandchildren, Ronnie Lee Jackson, Jr. of Rock Hill, S.C., Nicholas Jackson (Terra) of Pine Level, Michael Barley (Amber) of Concord, Kayla Jones (Glenn) of Salisbury, Stephanie Jackson of Salisbury, Shannon Jackson of Salisbury, Hank Jackson of Concord, Maggie Jackson of Concord, and Stuart Alexander Jackson of Concord; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, Feb. 23, 1-2 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home. Service: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 23, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Michael Herring. Memorials: Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Jackson family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 21, 2020