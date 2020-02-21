Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Jackson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Jackson, Jr., 87, of Gold Hill, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Henry Jackson, Sr. and Myrtle Lee Sanford. Mr. Jackson was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a long distance truck driver during his career before becoming self employed before retirement. He was a shade tree mechanic that loved to work on cars; if he did not have a car to repair, he would find one. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Faile; and brothers, Norman Snipes and Charles Snipes. Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Laura M. Jackson, whom he married Aug. 21, 1960; daughter, Darla Jackson Palmer of Gold Hill; sons, Daren Jackson (Lisa) of Concord, Ronald Lee Jackson of Gold Hill and Stoney Dean Jackson (Daniela) of Gold Hill; sister, Dorothy Fields of Neeses, S.C.; brother, Henry “Hank” Eugene Jackson of Maryland; grandchildren, Ronnie Lee Jackson, Jr. of Rock Hill, S.C., Nicholas Jackson (Terra) of Pine Level, Michael Barley (Amber) of Concord, Kayla Jones (Glenn) of Salisbury, Stephanie Jackson of Salisbury, Shannon Jackson of Salisbury, Hank Jackson of Concord, Maggie Jackson of Concord, and Stuart Alexander Jackson of Concord; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, Feb. 23, 1-2 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home. Service: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 23, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Michael Herring. Memorials: Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Jackson family. Online condolences may be made at

Henry Jackson, Jr., 87, of Gold Hill, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Henry Jackson, Sr. and Myrtle Lee Sanford. Mr. Jackson was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a long distance truck driver during his career before becoming self employed before retirement. He was a shade tree mechanic that loved to work on cars; if he did not have a car to repair, he would find one. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Faile; and brothers, Norman Snipes and Charles Snipes. Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Laura M. Jackson, whom he married Aug. 21, 1960; daughter, Darla Jackson Palmer of Gold Hill; sons, Daren Jackson (Lisa) of Concord, Ronald Lee Jackson of Gold Hill and Stoney Dean Jackson (Daniela) of Gold Hill; sister, Dorothy Fields of Neeses, S.C.; brother, Henry “Hank” Eugene Jackson of Maryland; grandchildren, Ronnie Lee Jackson, Jr. of Rock Hill, S.C., Nicholas Jackson (Terra) of Pine Level, Michael Barley (Amber) of Concord, Kayla Jones (Glenn) of Salisbury, Stephanie Jackson of Salisbury, Shannon Jackson of Salisbury, Hank Jackson of Concord, Maggie Jackson of Concord, and Stuart Alexander Jackson of Concord; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, Feb. 23, 1-2 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home. Service: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 23, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Michael Herring. Memorials: Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Jackson family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close