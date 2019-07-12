Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Lee Hollar. View Sign Service Information Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-2148 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 View Map Funeral service 8:00 PM Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Courtney Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Henry Lee Hollar, 88, of Cherry Street, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Henry was born May 16, 1931, in Yadkin County, NC. He was the ninth of twelve children born to the late Arthur Joel and Jecholiah Dinkins Hollar. He was retired from Salisbury Manufacturing Company, where he was Plant Manager. Henry proudly served in the United States Marines as Staff Sergeant of a tank recovery unit and was a member of the tennis team at Camp Lejeune. He was a past Deacon of Blaise Baptist Church and was active in the disaster relief ministry and the Handyman Ministry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Gaynell Pratt Hollar, of the home; a daughter, Gayla Long (Andy) of Salisbury; two sons, Darwin Hollar (Sheila) of Roanoke, Va. and Lane Hollar (Wanda) of Mocksville; a brother, Cleve Hollar (Glenda) of Courtney; a sister, Carolyn Rea (Willie) of Charlotte; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 9 step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Eaton Funeral Home on Saturday July 13, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the funeral service following at 8 p.m. in Eaton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ken Furches officiating. A graveside service will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Courtney Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be considered for the Handyman Ministry of Blaise Baptist Church, 134 Blaise Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at

Mr. Henry Lee Hollar, 88, of Cherry Street, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Henry was born May 16, 1931, in Yadkin County, NC. He was the ninth of twelve children born to the late Arthur Joel and Jecholiah Dinkins Hollar. He was retired from Salisbury Manufacturing Company, where he was Plant Manager. Henry proudly served in the United States Marines as Staff Sergeant of a tank recovery unit and was a member of the tennis team at Camp Lejeune. He was a past Deacon of Blaise Baptist Church and was active in the disaster relief ministry and the Handyman Ministry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Gaynell Pratt Hollar, of the home; a daughter, Gayla Long (Andy) of Salisbury; two sons, Darwin Hollar (Sheila) of Roanoke, Va. and Lane Hollar (Wanda) of Mocksville; a brother, Cleve Hollar (Glenda) of Courtney; a sister, Carolyn Rea (Willie) of Charlotte; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 9 step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Eaton Funeral Home on Saturday July 13, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the funeral service following at 8 p.m. in Eaton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ken Furches officiating. A graveside service will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Courtney Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be considered for the Handyman Ministry of Blaise Baptist Church, 134 Blaise Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close