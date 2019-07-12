Mr. Henry Lee Hollar, 88, of Cherry Street, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Henry was born May 16, 1931, in Yadkin County, NC. He was the ninth of twelve children born to the late Arthur Joel and Jecholiah Dinkins Hollar. He was retired from Salisbury Manufacturing Company, where he was Plant Manager. Henry proudly served in the United States Marines as Staff Sergeant of a tank recovery unit and was a member of the tennis team at Camp Lejeune. He was a past Deacon of Blaise Baptist Church and was active in the disaster relief ministry and the Handyman Ministry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Gaynell Pratt Hollar, of the home; a daughter, Gayla Long (Andy) of Salisbury; two sons, Darwin Hollar (Sheila) of Roanoke, Va. and Lane Hollar (Wanda) of Mocksville; a brother, Cleve Hollar (Glenda) of Courtney; a sister, Carolyn Rea (Willie) of Charlotte; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 9 step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Eaton Funeral Home on Saturday July 13, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the funeral service following at 8 p.m. in Eaton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ken Furches officiating. A graveside service will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Courtney Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be considered for the Handyman Ministry of Blaise Baptist Church, 134 Blaise Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 12, 2019