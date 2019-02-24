Henry Odell Byerly, Jr., 78, answered the call of his Heavenly Father on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Cedar Rock Assisted Living. The son of the late Henry O. Byerly, Sr. and Alda Everhart Byerly, Henry was born on September 09, 1940, in Davidson County, NC. Those remaining to cherish his memory include his three sons: Timothy Byerly (Belinda) of Lexington, Anthony Byerly of Linwood, and Danny Byerly (Penny) of Linwood; two sisters, Alice Hoadley (James) of N.J. and Katherine Neely of Linwood,. Five grandchildren and five great grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one Son, Craig Odell Byerly. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the Byerly family. Online condolences may be posted at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 24, 2019