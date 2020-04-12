Henry Kayes Townsend, PhD, 74, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born Sept. 7, 1945 in Brookhaven, Miss., he was a son of the late Henryetta Kayes Townsend and Dabney Winston Townsend. He graduated from Catawba College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics; the University of North Carolina, Greensboro in 1974 with a Master of Arts in Sociology, Conflict Management; Emory University, Atlanta, Ga., in 1979 with a Doctorate of Philosophy ; California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, Calif., in 1990 with a Master of Science in Business Administration; and Information Resource Management College, National Defense University, Washington, D.C. in 1998 with a Graduate Certificate from the Advanced Management Program. He was a Senior Technology Operations Manager with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Departmental Office of Civil Rights, Information Technology and Program Evaluation Division. Prior to that he was Technology Operations Manager for the National Center for State Courts, Senior IT Auditor/Supervisor for Brown and Company, and Computer Specialist (Systems Analyst) for the US General Accounting Office. Dr. Townsend was a veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Bronze Star Metal, the Vietnam Service Metal with four Bronze Service Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Metal. Dr. Townsend was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Salisbury and a member of the church choir. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith Jackson Townsend; daughter, Victoria Kayes Townsend of Silver Spring, Md.; and a brother, Dabney Winston Townsend of Pooler, Ga. Arrangements: There will be a private inurnment at the Salisbury National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Townsend family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2020