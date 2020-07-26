Herley "Hoppy" Lee Hopkins, 84, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born September 7, 1935 in Cabarrus County, NC. Herley was a 1955 graduate of Rockwell High School and retired from Lockheed Martin in Georgia, where they built Military planes. Mr. Hopkins was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and attended Providence Baptist Church in Salisbury. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, going to the beach, and attending the Faith Fourth of July Celebration's. Mr. Hopkins loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and cracking jokes with one another. Herley was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins is survived by his two daughters, Robin (Jim )Thomas of Salisbury, Deborah Hopkins of Salisbury; son, Allen (Angie) Hopkins of Harmony; sister, Phyllis Moore of Rockwell and her daughter Stacy Kluttz; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; He is also survived by his step-Son, David Griswell of Loganville, GA and step-daughter, Laura Gravitt of Alabama; The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:45 am at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell, with Pastor Stephen Pope, officiating. Military graveside rites will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. The family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hopkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.