1/1
Herley Hoppy Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herley "Hoppy" Lee Hopkins, 84, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born September 7, 1935 in Cabarrus County, NC. Herley was a 1955 graduate of Rockwell High School and retired from Lockheed Martin in Georgia, where they built Military planes. Mr. Hopkins was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and attended Providence Baptist Church in Salisbury. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, going to the beach, and attending the Faith Fourth of July Celebration's. Mr. Hopkins loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and cracking jokes with one another. Herley was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins is survived by his two daughters, Robin (Jim )Thomas of Salisbury, Deborah Hopkins of Salisbury; son, Allen (Angie) Hopkins of Harmony; sister, Phyllis Moore of Rockwell and her daughter Stacy Kluttz; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; He is also survived by his step-Son, David Griswell of Loganville, GA and step-daughter, Laura Gravitt of Alabama; The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:45 am at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell, with Pastor Stephen Pope, officiating. Military graveside rites will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. The family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hopkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved