Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Memorial service 1:00 PM Jackson Park Baptist Church

Rev. Herman Charles Absher, 82 of Rockwell went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House following a period of declining health. He was born January 6, 1937 in Cabarrus County, NC a son of the late William Alfred Absher and Bessie Teague Absher. He graduated from Landis High School, Garner Webb Junior College, Carson Newman College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Bachelor of Divinity Degree. He pastored Franklin Baptist Mission in Salisbury, NC from 1961-1966, Lambert Memorial Baptist Church in Roxboro, NC from 1966-1990, Jennies Branch Baptist Church in Ocean Isle Beach, NC from 1990-1996, Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Keeling, Va. from 1996-2005 and served as Interim Pastor at Jackson Park Baptist in Kannapolis in 2006. He served on the General Board of NC Convention from 1992-1996. He was pastor to the senior adults at Jackson Park Baptist Church from 2008-2018. A Memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Jackson Park Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 officiated by Pastor J.R. Beaver. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Family members left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Joy Fox Absher, daughter Sally Absher Hawkins and husband Dean of Bentonville, AR., a son, Charles Alfred Absher of the home, granddaughter, Brittany Hawkins of Bentonville, AR., grandson Hunter Hawkins and wife Whitney and great-grand daughter Harbor of Rogers, AR. He is also survived by brothers Alton Absher and wife Lou of Wilson, NC and James Absher and wife Nancy of Broken Bow, Ok. a sister-in-law, Janice Wilkinson (Lester) of Mooresville, and a brother-in-law Mick Fox of China Grove. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Jackson Park Baptist Church, 1005 Jackson St, Kannapolis, NC 28083. “The family would also like to send a special thank you to Sharon, Christy Wendi and Meghen; his caregivers with Hospice. Also to all the nurses and staff who made his final days comfortable at the Tucker Hospice House.” Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Rev. Absher. Online condolences may be sent to

