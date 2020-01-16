Herman Choate Graham, 90, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence. Born April 19, 1929 in Rowan County he was a son of the late Carl Wilson Graham and Sadie Maybell Graham. He graduated from Mt. Ulla High School in 1947. A Veteran of the United States Army he was stationed in Austria 1951-1952 during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 30 years with the North Carolina State Highway Commission (NCDOT). In 1981 he built Graham Mobile Home Park which he proudly owned and operated until 2015. Mr. Graham was a member of West Innes Street Church of Christ. He loved deer hunting, enjoyed going to American Legion baseball games, watching any type of sports especially the Atlanta Braves, and running heavy equipment. He loved spending time with his grandkids. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Graham. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Marie Little Graham; sons, Randy E. Graham (Sharon), Carey M. Graham (Cindy), and Steve N. Graham (Becky) all of Salisbury; the brother he adopted, Joe Dean; sister, Myrtle Athey; grandchildren, James A. Hand (Julia), Bryan Graham (Ashley), Justin E. Graham (Jessi), Beth Franklin (Jacob), Cara A. Graham, Christina Aremia (Justin), and Michael Graham; and his great-grandchildren, Tyler Hand, Peyton Hand, Josie Graham, Raylan Graham, Grayson Franklin, Bo Thomas Graham and Asher Aremia. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park with Jeff Cannon, Minister of West Innes Street Church of Christ officiating. The family will receive friends following the service, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at West Innes Street Church of Christ. The family would like to especially thank Erica, Melissa, and Kelly of Novant Health Hospice and Dr. Chet Amin and his staff for their love and support. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 or West Innes Street Church of Christ, 2975 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summerett Funeral Home is serving the Graham family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 16, 2020