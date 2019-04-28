Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Ray Peeler. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:30 PM Peeler Hall, Memorial service 3:00 PM St. John's Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Herman Ray Peeler, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born on Dec. 13, 1926, he was the son of Paul Albert and Mittie Shoe Peeler and one of eight children. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ermine W. Peeler; sons, Irving R. Peeler and Jeffrey P. Peeler; daughter, Kim (Peeler) Yucha; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother James E. Peeler. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury and worked for 43 years at the former R. W. Norman Furniture Co. and was secretary and treasurer of Norman's of Salisbury, a manufacturer of draperies and bedspreads on North Main Street. Service & Visitation: His memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m., in Peeler Hall, prior to the service. Memorials: Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church designated for a Lutheridge special fund.

Herman Ray Peeler, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born on Dec. 13, 1926, he was the son of Paul Albert and Mittie Shoe Peeler and one of eight children. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ermine W. Peeler; sons, Irving R. Peeler and Jeffrey P. Peeler; daughter, Kim (Peeler) Yucha; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother James E. Peeler. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury and worked for 43 years at the former R. W. Norman Furniture Co. and was secretary and treasurer of Norman's of Salisbury, a manufacturer of draperies and bedspreads on North Main Street. Service & Visitation: His memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m., in Peeler Hall, prior to the service. Memorials: Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church designated for a Lutheridge special fund. Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close