Herman Ray Peeler, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born on Dec. 13, 1926, he was the son of Paul Albert and Mittie Shoe Peeler and one of eight children. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ermine W. Peeler; sons, Irving R. Peeler and Jeffrey P. Peeler; daughter, Kim (Peeler) Yucha; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother James E. Peeler. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury and worked for 43 years at the former R. W. Norman Furniture Co. and was secretary and treasurer of Norman's of Salisbury, a manufacturer of draperies and bedspreads on North Main Street. Service & Visitation: His memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m., in Peeler Hall, prior to the service. Memorials: Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church designated for a Lutheridge special fund.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 28, 2019