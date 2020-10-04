1/1
Hilda Arndt Pyatt
1929 - 2020
Hilda Arndt Pyatt of Winston-Salem formerly of Salisbury, entered the Church Triumphant on September 29, 2020 at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community. Born in Maiden, she was the daughter of the late Jurie Mull Arndt and Lattimore Arndt. Mrs. Pyatt was a graduate of Maiden High School and Newton Business College. She worked as a secretary for Carolina Mills, church secretary at various churches, secretary for District Superintendents, was a church musician, and taught piano lessons. Mrs. Pyatt was a member of First United Methodist Church of Salisbury, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, played handbells, delivered Meals on Wheels, played Mission Bridge, and volunteered in the church office. Preceding her in death are husband, Rev. C. Dwight Pyatt, who died on August 14, 2001; brothers, Giles Arndt, Leonard Arndt; sisters, Mary Lee Murray, Ara McRee and Jean Williams. Survivors include sons, Rev. James L. Pyatt (Janet) of New London, Timothy D. Pyatt (Debby) of Winston-Salem, Andrew C. Pyatt (Daniela) of Nokomis, FL; and grandchildren, Laura, Jenny, Susanna, Isaac, Alex, and Jacob Pyatt. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Fair View United Methodist Church, Mt. Mourne, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church, Salisbury. Memorial: Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St., Salisbury, NC 28144 and Arbor Acres Resident Assistance Fund, 1240 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Pyatt family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 2, 2020
Tim, I am so sorry for your loss. May your memories sustain you during this difficult time and the days ahead.
Wanda K Brown
