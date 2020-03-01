Hilda Dawson Morgan of Salisbury passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice. Born in Kinston, NC on November 11, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Mary Averitte Dawson and Jacob Wiley Dawson, Jr. Hilda graduated from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, NC. She was a homemaker and worked in event planning, fashion, and floral design. She was a huge fan of the NC State football and basketball teams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Dawson Gerald and Dawn Dawson Westbrook. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, William Thomas “Tommy” Morgan, whom she married on March 7, 1971; son, William Chad Morgan of Salisbury; sister, Theresa Dawson Apple of Greensboro and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service with Eucharist: 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 W Council St, Salisbury, NC 28144 with the Rev. Robert Black officiating. Interment will follow the service in the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Columbarium. Visitation and reception will be in the Parish Hall following the internment. Please allow ample time to find street parking. Memorials may be made to the Salisbury-Rowan Symphony Guild, 204 E. Innes St., Suite 260, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 1, 2020