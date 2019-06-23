Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Gibbons. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Trinity Lutheran Church 108 West Rice Street Landis , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church 108 West Rice Street Landis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Hilda Ann Montgomery Gibbons, 80, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Visitation and Service: A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Jarrod Lanning will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Landis. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Mrs. Gibbons was born June 29, 1938 in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Parris Edgar Montgomery and Nellie Thompson Montgomery. Mrs. Gibbons graduated from A.L. Brown High School, Class of 1956. She then graduated from Evans Business College in 1958 with an Associates Degree. Mrs. Gibbons worked as a secretary for Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing for 40 years, until her retirement. She later worked at Netas Children Shop and Virginia's over the next 12 years. Mrs. Gibbons had been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Landis since 1964. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Ray Gibbons on March 25, 2017. Mrs. Gibbons is survived by daughter, Leslie Ann Gibbons Savage and husband Vince of Reidsville; and two grandchildren, Kenan Savage and Baden Savage. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 West Rice Street, Landis, NC, 28088. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Gibbons. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

