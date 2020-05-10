Hilda Hoffner Morgan, 76, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury in Salisbury. She was born June 25, 1943 in Salisbury to Johnny and Lottie Basinger Hoffner. Hilda was a member of First Baptist Church of Gold Hill and East Corinth Baptist Church. She loved playing bingo at Autumn Care and coloring when her eyes would allow it. Hilda was first runner up in the Autumn Care pageant. In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Eugene Morgan; sister, Jo Almond; and brother, Donald Hoffner. Hilda is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Lawson of Sophia, Crystal (Dean) Broome of Gold Hill, and Donna (Barry) Swanson of Gold Hill; sister, Betty Jean Holshouser of Rockwell; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Interment: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper services for Mrs. Morgan will be private. Interment will be in East Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Autumn Care and the staff and nurses at Novant Hospice for the care of their mother. Memorial: Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gold Hill Building Fund, PO Box 288, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 10, 2020.