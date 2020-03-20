Hilda Newsome Hart, 90, of Salisbury, NC passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born June 25, 1929 in Rowan County, NC to the late Mary Koontz Newsome and Burton Craig Newsome. Mrs. Hart was a graduate of Boyden High School and Salisbury Business College. She worked as secretary and was owner of BC Newsome Roofing Company. Mrs. Hart was a lifelong member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church and attended North Main United Methodist Church. Surviving is her son, Timothy Craig Hart and wife Cynthia and daughter, Tamara Hart Powers and husband Gary all of Salisbury, NC. Also surviving her are her grandchildren: Craig Powers (Sarah), Carrie James (Matt), Carla Hatley (Brett), Melissa Harrington (John), Chad Hart (Julie), Jason Hart, Michael Bowles (Meredith) and great-grandchildren: Ella Powers, Lane Powers, Harper James, Hailey James, Levi Hatley, Anna Harrington, Ava Harrington, Emilee Hart and Mattie Pope. A Private Graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hart family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 20, 2020