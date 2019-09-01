SALISBURY – Hilda Wood Eller, 100, of Salisbury passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Laurels of Salisbury. Born March 28, 1919 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas Wood and Emma Coughenour Wood. She was educated in the Woodleaf schools and attended Woodleaf High School. Mrs. Eller was employed by Fiber Industries before retiring. She was the oldest member of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church and the Faithful and Willing Workers Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughters, Barbara E. Williams and Carolyn Smith. Mrs. Eller was preceded in death by her siblings and she was the last of seveb children. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, J. Gynn Eller of Cornelius, R. Wayne Eller of Burns Lake, Canada; daughters, Gladys E. Harriss, Frances Grim and Lynn Masingo and husband Steve all of Salisbury; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Summersett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Earl Pennell and Rev. Glenn Rusher officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Eller family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 1, 2019