Service Information
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove , NC 28023
(704)-857-2401
Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
River of Life Baptist Church
1945 Old Earnhardt Road
Kannapolis , NC
Funeral service
11:00 AM
River of Life Baptist Church
1945 Old Earnhardt Road
Kannapolis , NC
Obituary

Mrs. Holly Fluhr Harris, age 36 of China Grove, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Atrium-Northeast in Concord. Holly was born September 10, 1982 in Cabarrus County and is the daughter of Susan Worrell Euart. Her father, William Fluhr; a son, Bryson Harris and her sister, Diana Brooke Berrier, preceded her in death. Holly was an advocate for organ donation was very passionate about the benefits because of her daughter, Lily. She was active with the TTP Support Group and loved researching the illness not only for herself but also for the benefit of others diagnosed with TTP. She survived this disease for over 18 years and wanted others to have the opportunity to do so also. Holly loved to travel and she especially loved the mountains. She took photos wherever she went and was constantly adding to her photo library. She had a great purpose for researching things and learning from what she found and received great pleasure from helping others with the knowledge she gained. She was a member of the 95.1 Group Chat and loved Duke Blue Devil Basketball. However, most of all, she loved her family fiercely. They were her passion and it was apparent in everything she did for them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 10 years, Warren Harris; her son, Thomas Borkowski and his fiance', Caroleanne Rimer and daughters, Chloey Hallman, Lily Harris and Sophya Harris. She also leaves behind her mother and step-father, Susan and David Euart; her sister, Hope Berrier and step-brother, Joshua Senk along with niece, Shannon McClure and nephews, Joseph Harris and Tristin Clawson and grandson, Thomas Borkowski, Jr. Visitation for Holly will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at River of Life Baptist Church, 1945 Old Earnhardt Road, Kannapolis, NC. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am at the Church officiated by Pastor Brian Rabon. Burial will follow at Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery, 18959 Bear Creek Church Road, Mt. Pleasant, NC. Online condolences may be left for the family at

