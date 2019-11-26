Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Holly Gail Hogue. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Rhyne Building at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Rhyne Building at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Holly “Gail” Gabriel Hogue, 80, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born March 6, 1939 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Beulah Hinson Gabriel and Charles Jackson Gabriel. She graduated from China Grove High School. Mrs. Hogue was a plant secretary for Cone Mills, Salisbury Plant for 25 years before retiring and then went on to be a teacher's assistant before retiring again. Gail was a life-long member of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church where she served as a Deacon, she loved her church and church family. She was very involved in her church. She was a member of God's Word Sunday School Class where she was secretary/treasurer and card lady, Missions Alive Circle, Kitchen Committee as assistant hostess, Sunday School Greeter, former Sunday School teacher, Sympathy Meals Committee as assistant chairperson and Team Three chairperson and was also a Leader of Girls In Action (GA). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danial Myrl Hogue, Jr. on October 12, 2017 and her brother, Roddy William “Butch” Gabriel on March 6, 1969. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Holly Lowder and husband Scott of Wendell and Dee Woodie and husband Michael of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jarrett Lowder and wife Lauren of Clayton, Jordan Lowder and wife Jazmin of Garner, Joshua Lowder and wife Brenna of Clayton, Bailey Woodie and fiance' Michael Ball, Jr. of Salisbury, and Brooke Woodie and fiance' Ryan Bearden of Salisbury; great-grandson, Noah Lowder of Garner; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12 Noon Wednesday in the Rhyne Building at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church followed by the service at 12 Noon with Rev. Earl Pennell, Interim Minister officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hogue family. Online condolences may be made at

