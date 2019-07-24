Mr. Homer Elbert Potts, 96, of the Cornatzer community, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, July 26, at Cornatzer Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Beverly and Mr. Ryman Shoaf officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Cornatzer Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for, Cornatzer Baptist Church, (Homer Potts Memorial Fund), 1372 Cornatzer Road, Mocksville, NC 27028 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street, Suite 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. The family is particularly grateful for the church and family friends who have remained close and have given many hours of gracious love, particularly in these last few years. Also, they wish to express their special thanks to the staff of Somerset Court for their love and support in caring for Mr. Potts for the last four years and Trellis Supportive Care for their care the last three weeks. Eaton Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Potts. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 24, 2019