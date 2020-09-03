It is with profound grief, sadness and regret that we the Holmes, Cooper, Johnson and other extended families announce the home going of our beloved, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother, Nephew, Cousin and Friend, the Honorable Alexander Varney Holmes, Jr. He was predeceased in death by his parents, the Honorable Alexander Varney Holmes, Sr., and Jartue Johnson Holmes. This heart breaking event occurred on, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Home, Shelby, North Carolina. Funeral Service: Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rowan International Church, 1709 North Lee St., Salisbury, NC, 28144. Pastor Mr. Edmond Ramble, eulogist. Burial will be held at a later date in Sass Town, Bomi County, Liberia West Africa. Visitation: Public viewing will be held on, Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Holmes and extended families. Online condolences may be made at hairstonfh.com
