Horace Mock Cross, 90, of Salisbury, NC passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare. He was born Sept. 13, 1928 in Davidson County, NC to the late Ruth Billings and Emanuel Cross. Mr. Cross drove a City Bus for several years then worked at Fiber Industries for 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of Union Lutheran Church. Preceding him in death was his wife, Patty Rebecca Cauble Cross; son, Allen Cross; brother, Arthur Cross; twin sister, Doris Cross; sisters, Susie Burris, Margie Everhart, Donese Hill, and Maxine Hunt; and two grandchildren. Surviving are his sons, Eddie Cross of Salisbury, and Tim Cross and wife Lela of Wilkesboro, NC; and daughter, Sandy Cross McCullough and husband Ronnie of Lexington, NC. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday (Apr 28) in the Fellowship Hall of Union Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. at Union Lutheran Church, officiated by Rev. Thomas W. Corbell. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cross family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 25, 2019