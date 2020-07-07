Howard Burrage

Howard Lee Burrage, 77, of Richfield, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born on March 17, 1943 in Rowan County to the late Leo and Jessie Burrage. Mr. Burrage was a graduate of East Rowan High School. Howard was a Maintenance Supervisor for over 45 years at W.A. Brown & Sons in Salisbury. Mr. Burrage served in the National Guard and loved to farm and garden. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, going to the Coast and loved to fish at the Lake. Mr. Burrage was famous for his 1967 Chevy Truck which was named “Green Bean.” In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Patti Burrage, and his brother, Charlie Burrage. Mr. Burrage is survived by his two sons, Brian Burrage and wife Cynthia of Richfield, and Kevin Burrage of Salisbury; six grandchildren, Devin, Nate, Alli, Patrick, Anna-leigh, and Maleah; and one great-grandchild, Jackson; two sisters, MaryCatherine Burrage of Richfield, and Sue House of Richfield. Service: A graveside service will be held on Thursday July, 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Burrage family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.