Mr. Howard (Wayne) Dabbs, age 78 of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Novant - Rowan Regional Medical Center. Wayne was born on Dec. 1, 1941 in Rowan County and was the son of the late Howard James Dabbs and Ruby Hazel Park Dabbs. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Landis. Wayne enjoyed going to special events at Concordia Lutheran Church. Professionally, he worked for Winn-Dixie Stores as a meat cutter and market manager and then went on to retire from the USDA as a warehouse manager. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and cooking. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Frankie Jones Dabbs; his son, Kenneth Wayne Dabbs (Melinda); as well as grandchildren, Erin Wolff (Jon) and Mackenzie Dabbs along with great-granddaughter, Annaliese Rae Wolff. Arrangements: A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Mr. Dabbs at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the Dabbs family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
.