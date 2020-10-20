Mr. Howard Lee Correll passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 90. God called him home on a beautiful fall day while he was enjoying one of his favorite chores…mowing. There must have been a smile on his face as he ascended toward his heavenly home. Mr. Correll was born on December 17, 1929 in Davie County. He was the youngest of ten children born to late Thomas Weldon Correll and Venie Seamon Correll. His siblings who preceded him in death include: William, Woody, Paul, Colean, Florence, Nell, Jane and an infant brother and sister. His wife of 65 years, Easter Pardue Correll, passed away in February 2014. At the age of 15, he began work at Erwin Mills in Cooleemee for ten cents an hour, the mill later became Burlington Industries. He retired from Ingersoll-Rand in Mocksville with over 20 years of service. He lived each day to the fullest and gladly shared his many talents with family, friends and neighbors. He was an avid Braves fan, a “master” gardener who routinely planted much more than he needed in order to share the “fruits” of his labor. He also excelled as a mechanic, woodworker, welder, fisherman, hunter, inventor and later in life he became a pretty good cook as well. He often said he wasn't too smart because he only had an eighth grade education…however his wisdom and knowledge far exceeded that. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Danny (Teresa) of Mocksville; grandsons, Chad (Mandy) of Mocksville, Jason of Charlotte, Seth (Makenzie) of Huntersville; great-grandchildren, Landon and Karsyn; special friend, Nevida Grubb; and his faithful maltipoo, Chipper Jones, who was always by his side. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in Mocksville. The family requests that attendees wear a face covering and practice social distancing due to Covid-19. Feel free to bring a chair. Friends may pay their respects to Mr. Correll at Eaton Funeral Home on Monday between 3:00-5:00 p.m. and again from 8:30-10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for P413, a local non-profit baseball & softball ministry centered in Christ (Phillipians 4:13). Donations should be payable to P413 and mailed to Mark Jones at 115 Fox Run Dr, Mocksville NC 27028.



