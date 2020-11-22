1/1
Howard Roberts
1930 - 2020
Howard Deual Roberts “Jelly Man”, 90, of Salisbury passed away, Nov. 19, 2020 at his home after a period of declining health. He was born Aug. 17, 1930 in Belmont, to the late Bernard Roberts and Monnie Davis Roberts. Howard served his country for over 22 years in the Army, he was first served in Japan, then the Korean war started, he enjoyed his military service, while serving he received a Purple Heart amongst other metals and awards, he retired during the Vietnam war. He was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Roberts; two stepsons, Christopher and James; one sister, Cleo Broughman; and four brothers, Hoyt Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Clyde Roberts, and Worth Roberts. Those left to cherish his memory, his wife Debbie Norris Roberts; three daughters, Crystal (Kris), Terry (Bill) and Gina, all of Columbia, S.C.; two sisters, Rachael Henley (Bill) of Gastonia and Dorothy Adams of Belmont; and six grandchildren. Service: Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Brown officiating, burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at Salisbury National Cemetery. Visitation: Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Tuesday, at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
