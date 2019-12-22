Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howell Lee Davis. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Howell Lee Davis of Salisbury, NC passed away December 2, 2019 following a brief illness. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Kathleen Forbes, of 10 years; his son, Joseph Davis and his wife, Whitney; Michael Davis, his daughter, Lindsey Davis Roeters and husband, Tom; Christie Mazuea Davis; four grandchildren; a sister, Nancy and husband, Paul Lohnes of Savannah, GA; three step-children; and many friends, allies, comrades and sidekicks. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, raised in Bloomfiend Hill, MI, and was the son of James and Virginia Davis. He was a longtime residence of metro Detroit and had spend the last 10 years between Salisbury and Banner Elk, NC. In his early years, Mr. Davis caddied for PGA professionals on the famous Oakland Hills Country Club course of which he and his family were members. After graduating from Birmingham High School in 1958 he graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in communications. He later taught a course at MSU and became a radio and TV announcer. He traveled the country before joining the US Coast Guard Reserves. Following an honorable discharge, he teamed with his father to form JEDCO, a company representing auto parts manufacturers to the Big 3 Automakers in Detroit. He loved taking his sons to Detroit Tigers Baseball games and Detroit Lions Football games, while teaching them about the history of Motown. An avid golfer, Davis won multiple “long drive” competitions and competed regularly in leagues throughout the Midwest. He had a passion for building and after constructing his first custom home he passionately took on the restorations of antiques, historical artifacts and the art of woodburning. He served as a practicing member of the National Auctioneers Association, conducting estate and personal property auctions throughout Southeast Michigan. He worked for the government with ceased and abandoned assets and conducted many auctions for children's causes. After moving to Salisbury, NC, he was accepted into the Sons of the American Revolution and he traveled to many historical sites throughout the south commemorating and honoring his ancestors who served in the Civil War. Mr. Davis had a presence, personality, and a sense of humor that brought joy to so many people. He was an engaged, respected and beloved member of every community in which he lived. He will be sorely missed. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the donor's choice. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at

