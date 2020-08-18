1/1
Hoyle Franklin Day
Mr. Hoyle Franklin Day, 70, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home in Woodleaf. Hoyle was born July 17, 1950 in Elkin, NC. He was a son of the late Burley James Day, Sr. and Minney Haynes Day. He was a member of Resurrection Life Church in Salisbury. Hoyle was a graduate of Starmount High School, and Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science, in Atlanta, GA. Hoyle retired as a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, having served many families during his 43 years of employment. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed watching westerns, and NASCAR on TV. Hoyle also was an avid Atlanta Braves, and Carolina Hurricanes fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Alexander Day, on February 8, 2013. Hoyle is survived by three sons: Michael Day and wife Michelle of Woodleaf, James Day and wife Michelle of Salisbury and Alan Day and wife Bridget of Long Branch, WV; five grandchildren, Justice Stewart, Madison Day, Ashlee Day, Charlie Day and Piper Day; one great grandchild, Phoenix Abe Stewart. He is also survived by one brother, and one sister. Arrangements: A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 pm, August 24, 2020 at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Rev. Jerry L. Snipes will officiate. Military Honors will be provided by the US Army, and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Following the graveside service, the family will greet friends at Resurrection Life Church, 627 Newsome Road, Salisbury. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Resurrection Life Church 627 Newsome Road Salisbury, NC 28146. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Day.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
1 entry
August 17, 2020
Hoyle, Thank you for your service to our Country. It was an honor to know you, play mountain and gospel music for you. See you in Heaven my friend.
Matthew Weaver
Friend
