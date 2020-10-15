Hoyle Gene Howard Jr. “Junior”, 63, of Kannapolis passed away, Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born July 16, 1957 in Cabarrus co. to the late Hoyle Gene Howard Sr. and Jacqueline Dover Howard. Junior enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards and fishing. He always had a great sense of humor, and most of all he loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and also a sister Gail Shuffler. Those left to cherish his memory, his wife Sherri Howard, brother Steve Howard (Rebecca), two sons Hoyle Gene Howard III (Danelle), Carl B. Howard (Amy), four grandchildren, Bryson Sanders, Emma, Kennedy, and Karlie Howard. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday October 17 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Sanders and Mickey Howard officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-3 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Odell Lions Club, 2000 Odell School Rd, Concord, NC 28027. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
