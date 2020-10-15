1/1
Hoyle Gene Junior Howard Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hoyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoyle Gene Howard Jr. “Junior”, 63, of Kannapolis passed away, Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born July 16, 1957 in Cabarrus co. to the late Hoyle Gene Howard Sr. and Jacqueline Dover Howard. Junior enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards and fishing. He always had a great sense of humor, and most of all he loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and also a sister Gail Shuffler. Those left to cherish his memory, his wife Sherri Howard, brother Steve Howard (Rebecca), two sons Hoyle Gene Howard III (Danelle), Carl B. Howard (Amy), four grandchildren, Bryson Sanders, Emma, Kennedy, and Karlie Howard. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday October 17 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Sanders and Mickey Howard officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-3 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Odell Lions Club, 2000 Odell School Rd, Concord, NC 28027. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Heaven gained another angel! I went to church with you and your family at Central Baptist in Kannapolis NC. I've never forgotten you or your family & your friendship! RIP!!=™=O
Sandy Tilley
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved