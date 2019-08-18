Mr. Hoyle Vernon Ridenhour of Salisbury passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Liberty Commons. Vernon was born in Stanly County on April 23, 1926. He was the son of the late Charlie Marshall Ridenhour and the late Fronnie Marie Barringer Ridenhour. Vernon was a lifelong member of The Arbor United Methodist Church. He loved to hunt and fish, spend time with his family especially his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Vernon loved to travel to the mountains and to the beach and working in the garden, tending flowers and building anything out of wood. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 74 years, Ruth Mowery Ridenhour; son, Hoyle Ray “Smokey” Ridenhour (Nora); daughters, Betty R. Bruce (Michael) of Mocksville and Jean R. Bell (Buddy) of Salisbury; brother, Elmore Ridenhour of Salisbury; sister, Faye Goins (Gray); grandchildren, Eddie Bell (Selena), Karen Gaskill (Scott), Scott Bruce, Regina Wagner (Jason) and Jeremy Ridenhour (Cindy); 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 12-1 p.mm at The Arbor United Methodist Church. The family will also receive friends at the family home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Bobby Mowery and the Rev. Craig Sefa officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to The Arbor United Methodist Church, 5545 Woodleaf Rd., Salisbury NC 28147 or the . Summerset Funeral Home is serving the Ridenhour family at this time. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 18, 2019