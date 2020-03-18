Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for hubert Lane Pethel Jr.. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Service 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Christiana Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Funeral service 3:30 PM Christiana Lutheran Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hubert "Lane" Pethel, Jr., 67, of Salisbury, was born on March 15, 1953 and passed away on his birthday Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence in Salisbury, NC. He was born in Mooresville, NC to the late Hubert Lane Pethel, Sr. and Dorothy Beaver Pethel. Lane was a graduate of West Rowan High School Class of 1971 and served in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Housing and Urban Development in Washington, DC. Lane was a member of Christiana Lutheran Church and Christiana Lutheran Men. Lane is survived by his wife Marlene McCoy Pethel, whom he married April 30, 1994; four daughters, Jennifer Pethel Novoa of Lexington, SC, Melissa Pethel Deese and husband Korey of Salisbury, NC, Cary Jacobson and husband Matthew of Columbia, MD, Brooke Souder and husband Billy of Asheville, NC; brother, Douglas Pethel and wife Sherry of Richfield, NC; five grandchildren, Logan Paul Scearce, Gibson Lane Scearce, Olivia Grace Myers, Ethan Michael Jacobson, and Samantha Rose Jacobson; nephew, Chris Pethel and wife Heather of Rockwell, NC and their son Benson; niece, Summer Pethel of Richfield, NC; and furry friend, Bo. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, March 20, 2020, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm at Christiana Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC. The funeral service will be held at 3:30 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Christiana Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC, with Rev. Carl Haynes, officiating. A graveside service will follow in the cemetery with Military Rites, which will be will be provided by Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, Powles Staton Funeral Home will not be involved. Please have all flowers delivered to the church. Memorials may be made to , 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207 and American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter St #150, Charlotte, NC 28204. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Pethel family. Online condolences may be made at

