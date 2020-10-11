1/1
Hubert Lippard
Hubert Lee Lippard, of China Grove, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Pruitt Health – Union Pointe. Born in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Hugh Sylvester Lippard and Ethel Brantley Lippard. Hubert is survived by three sons, Jeff and wife Cathy of Concord, Bryan and wife Lisa of Concord, Barry and wife Dawn of Huntersville; two step-daughters, Wendy Smith and husband Norman of China Grove, Michelle Hunter of Kannapolis; a brother David and wife Judy of Kannapolis; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Wright Lippard and his grandson, Austin Beverly. Arrangements: A funeral service to honor Hubert's life will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, Kannapolis with Rev. Bobby Utley officiating. Entombment will immediately follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct. SW, Concord, NC 28025 www.cabarrushumanesociety.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
