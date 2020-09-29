Hubert Vance “John” Goodman, 86, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 29, 1934 in Rockwell to the late Isaac and Bertie Miller Goodman. Hubert was a life time member of Organ Lutheran Church, member of the Young Adult Sunday School class and he was once a custodian for the church. He was also a member of the Kannapolis Moose Lodge. Hubert enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and going to the beach. He loved working on tractors and lawn mowers. He was a hard worker, attending numerous schools to keep his small engine mechanic certifications up to date. Hubert started his working career in a saw mill, he then went to work for Cannon Mills Plant # 7 in Salisbury for twenty seven years, Southern Implement for nine years and then he opened Goodman Lawn & Garden at his residence on Old Beatty Ford Road in 1974 and ran it until 2008 when his health started to decline and his son Randy stepped in to continue operations. Hubert is survived by his wife, Vera Mae Heilig Goodman, whom he married July 4, 1953; sons, Hubert “Randy” Goodman and wife Nancy B. of Rockwell, and Rodney Mack Goodman, Sr. of Rockwell; granddaughters, Stacey Davis, and Samantha Marie Goodman; grandsons, Thomas Edward Hartman and wife Stacie, and Rodney Mack Goodman, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Gray, Avery, Nataley, Madison, Kayley, Jonathan, Peyton, and Brantley; sisters, Dorothy Honeycutt, and Christine Culp; brothers, Bobby Ray Goodman and wife Clara, Carl Eugene “Smokey” Goodman and wife Pat, and Floyd Goodman; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Service: The funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Organ Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC, with Rev. Thomas Corbell, officiating, the graveside service will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, September 30, immediately following the graveside service in the Organ Lutheran Church Cemetery, Salisbury. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Organ Lutheran Church Salisbury 1515 Organ Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Trellis Hospice, Bayada Home Health Care, caretaker Denise Head, Rev. Terrell Long and Rev. Carlin Ours for all their care and support. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Goodman family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
