Hugh Walter Smock, 84, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born October 2, 1935 in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was a son of the late Hugh Smock and Rena Mae Wellman Smock. He was retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. He enjoyed NASCAR, NFL and college football, especially the Carolina Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish; and spending time with his family. He was proud to serve as Assistant Scout Master at Grace Lutheran Church during the years his grandson, Alex worked towards becoming an Eagle Scout. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Barber and Alice MacKenzie. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Sharon Hoke Smock whom he married in January 1968; sons, Eric H. Smock of Salisbury, Matthew C. Smock (Jodi) of Fort Mill, SC; daughter, Krista K. Osterweil of Salisbury; sister, Della Riblet (Winn) of Wadesboro; and grandchildren, Anthony Smock, Erika Smock, Alexander Osterweil and Jacob Osterweil. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM -12 Noon Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 12 Noon in the Summersett Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will be in the Salisbury VA National Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the United States Navy and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 315, Grace Lutheran Church, 3020 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Smock family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019