Hugh Willis McClenney, 71, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, S.C. He was born Sept. 1, 1947 in Davidson County, to the late Alfred and Imogene Jones McClenney. Hugh was a veteran of the United States Army serving during Vietnam. Hugh was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism, a Purple Heart, and the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars. Hugh worked for Martin Marietta as a heavy equipment mechanic and for Food Lion in Rockwell as a stocker, before retiring due to declining health. Hugh enjoyed shooting pool, going to football and baseball games. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil McClenney; brother, Darnell Collins; and sister, Martha Misenheimer. Hugh is survived by his wife of over 45 years Jane McClenney; sons, Jamie McClenney and Christy of Salisbury and Hugh A. McClenney and wife Bekki of Havelock; sisters, Teresa Earnhardt and husband David of Rockwell and Claryce Beaver of Winston-Salem; granddaughters, Carly McClenney, Haley Greer, Jessica Zeller and husband Eddie and Elizabeth Quigley and husband Mike; grandsons, Bryson McClenney, Jacob McClenney and Austin McClenney; and great-grandson, Grayson McClenney. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, with Rev. Zach Sizemore, officiating. Burial will take place in the Salisbury National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 12 at 11 a.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Hugh may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the McClenney family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 10, 2019