Hughcell James Martin
1935 - 2020
Hughcell J. Martin, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born February 26, 1935 in Marion, NC to the late Ranz Jacob and Zona Suttle Martin. Mr. Martin served three years in the United States Army from 1954-1957. He then joined the Air Force serving eighteen years from 1957-1974. Mr. Martin worked and retired from General Electric Company in Salisbury where he was a Product Tester and Quality Control Inspector. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and tree farming. Mr. Martin also enjoyed helping other Veterans with VA Claims and benefits. Mr. Martin was a life member of the DAV and AMVETS Post 1845 Rockwell and the Harold B. Jarett Post 0342 in Salisbury, and the VFW Post 9134 in Rockwell. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his sisters, Marcell Suttles and Eloise Morgan. He is survived by his wife Judith Martin , son, Mark Martin and wife Jodie; and brother, Douglas Martin. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC, with Ret. Air Force Chaplain, Dale Roth, officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence Methodist Church 6450 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Martin family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Salisbury National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
August 22, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brittany Thompson
